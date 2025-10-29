Marner notched two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

The star winger had a hand in a Pavel Dorofeyev tally in the first period and the second of back-to-back goals by Jack Eichel in the third. Marner has six multi-point performances in his first 10 games with the Golden Knights, racking up two goals and 12 points to begin the season.