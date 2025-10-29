Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Collects two helpers in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marner notched two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
The star winger had a hand in a Pavel Dorofeyev tally in the first period and the second of back-to-back goals by Jack Eichel in the third. Marner has six multi-point performances in his first 10 games with the Golden Knights, racking up two goals and 12 points to begin the season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Dishes two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Breaks through with two goals•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Two more helpers in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Contributes two assists•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Two assists in team debut•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Headed to Sin City•