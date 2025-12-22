Marner scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Marner was lined up as a center to start the game, though the Golden Knights mostly sheltered him from the dot -- he won two of four faceoffs. The 28-year-old could get more chances at center while Jack Eichel (lower body) and William Karlsson (lower body) are both out, which could boost Marner's fantasy versatility if he gains eligibility at the position. Marner has earned two goals and nine helpers in nine games in December, and he's at seven goals, 36 points, 62 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 34 appearances for the year.