Marner logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Marner's playmaking surge continues -- he has no goals over his last seven games, but he's earned 10 assists in that span. The 29-year-old winger is up to two goals, 13 helpers, 31 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 13 outings this season. Marner's earned six of his 15 points on the power play, where he's a facilitator on the first unit. He doesn't help as much in formats that heavily reward goals, but Marner's overall production should be right around the point-per-game mark for the season.