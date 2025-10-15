Marner logged two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Marner helped out on a Kaedan Korczak equalizer early in the third period and also set up Tomas Hertl's empty-netter to seal the win. The 28-year-old Marner was shuffled down to Hertl's line after spending the first three games of the season alongside Jack Eichel. Through four contests, Marner has four assists, 11 shots on net, four hits and a plus-5 rating, though he's yet to get in on the fun of the Golden Knights' strong power play despite being on the successful first unit.