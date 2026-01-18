Marner scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Marner logged his fifth multi-point effort in the last seven games. He was part of a third-period surge, setting up Pavel Dorofeyev on the game-winning tally before adding an insurance goal of his own. Marner now has 12 goals, 39 helpers, 93 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 47 appearances this season. He's behind last year's pace, which saw him earn 102 points in 81 regular-season contests, but he's been pretty good lately.