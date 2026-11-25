Marner notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added four shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Marner's first helper was the 600th of his career, a milestone he reached in his 762nd game. His playmaking skills have been on display all year, though he had hit a rough patch with just one goal over his previous three games. For the season, the 29-year-old has four goals, 25 helpers, 13 power-play points, 62 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 24 appearances.