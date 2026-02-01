Marner scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Marner has two goals and an assist over his last two games. This was his first power-play point since Jan. 15 versus the Maple Leafs, and it tied the contest at 2-2, but the Golden Knights didn't solve Joey Daccord in the third period. Marner is now at 14 goals, 55 points (17 on the power play), 108 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 54 outings this season while filling a top-six role.