Marner logged a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Marner set up goals by Pavel Dorofeyev (the game-winner) and William Karlsson (empty-netter). The 28-year-old Marner has logged four straight multi-point efforts and has five such games in seven outings this season, accumulating two goals and eight assists. He's added 14 shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and a plus-9 rating. Marner remained on the second line Monday even with Mark Stone (wrist) out of the lineup, as Brandon Saad got bumped up to Jack Eichel's wing for at least one game.