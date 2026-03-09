Marner logged two assists, including one while shorthanded, in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Marner has six points over his last three games. The 28-year-old forward is playing steady hockey in a second-line role for the Golden Knights. He's up to 65 points (19 on the power play, one shorthanded) with 122 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 63 appearances this season.