Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Earns pair of assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marner logged two assists, including one while shorthanded, in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Marner has six points over his last three games. The 28-year-old forward is playing steady hockey in a second-line role for the Golden Knights. He's up to 65 points (19 on the power play, one shorthanded) with 122 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 63 appearances this season.
