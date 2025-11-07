Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Earns three points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marner scored a goal on three shots and added two assists in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.
After a few games separated from Jack Eichel at even strength, Marner was reunited with the star center and Ivan Barbashev for this game. Their line was fantastic, factoring on all three goals, but the rest of the Vegas offense couldn't get anything going. Marner has two goals and five assists over his last four games, and he's up to four goals, 13 helpers, 23 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 13 outings overall. This was his eighth multi-point effort of the campaign, and the 28-year-old is yet to record just a single point in a contest this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Two points in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Collects two helpers in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Dishes two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Breaks through with two goals•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Two more helpers in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Contributes two assists•