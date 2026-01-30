Marner scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Marner snapped a three-game skid with this performance, which saw him move back to center between Pavel Dorofeyev and Braeden Bowman. The 28-year-old Marner has six multi-point efforts over his last 13 outings as he remains a big part of the Golden Knights' offense. For the season, he's at 13 goals, 54 points, 104 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 53 appearances.