Marner logged two assists, including one on the power play, and went minus-3 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Marner helped out on tallies by Kaedan Korczak and Mark Stone. In December, Marner has racked up a goal and eight assists over eight contests. He's humming along above a point-per-game pace with six goals, 28 helpers, 59 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 33 appearances this season. His 10.2 shooting percentage would be the lowest of his career in a full season, so Marner can be expected to have a little more puck luck.