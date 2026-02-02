Marner scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Marner has scored in three straight games, picking up three goals and an assist in that span. The 28-year-old playmaker is showing that he can be dangerous with his shot as well, though his recent efforts haven't prevented the Golden Knights from losing five straight contests. Marner is up to 15 goals, 56 points, 112 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 55 appearances in a top-six role.