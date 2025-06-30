Marner agreed to terms on an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Golden Knights after being traded from Toronto on Monday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Marner was expected to be the biggest free agent available when the market opened Tuesday but instead was able to work out a sign-and-trade deal that sees him heading to Vegas. Since he technically signed with Toronto, Marner was able to cash in on an eighth year, tying him to his new club long term. With the Knights, Marner should immediately jump into a top-line role playing alongside Jack Eichel in addition to manning the No. 1 power-play unit.