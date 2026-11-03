Marner notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.

The star winger has earned at least one point in each of his last 10 appearances, though he missed two games during that span for the birth of his son. The 29-year-old Marner sparked a comeback from a 2-0 deficit, helping to set up goals by Mark Stone in the second period and Trevor Connelly in the third. Marner also had a chance to put Vegas ahead in the third round of the shootout, but his shot to Jeremy Swayman's blocker side rang off the post, and David Pastrnak ended it on Boston's next attempt. Marner has just one goal during his productive 10-game stretch, but he's piled up 14 assists, including six points (one goal, five helpers) with the man advantage.