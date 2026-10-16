Marner logged two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Marner extended his point streak to five games (one goal, six assists) with this performance. The 29-year-old playmaker continues to be productive from a second-line role. He's at two goals, seven helpers, 22 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over nine appearances this season. Marner's more than capable of being a point-per-game player, so he should be a steady source of offense in his second year in Vegas.