Marner notched two power-play assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Marner has three goals and seven helpers over his last six games, with four multi-point efforts to his name in that span. The 28-year-old has been back on the wing over the last couple of games, and his line with Pavel Dorofeyev and Tomas Hertl is looking good. Marner is up to 69 points (21 on the power play), 125 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating across 66 outings.