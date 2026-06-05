Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Notches two helpers in loss

Marner logged two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Marner has gone six games without a goal but still has six helpers in that span. He set up Brett Howden's first goal and Mark Stone's third-period equalizer in this contest. Marner leads the postseason with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) while adding 43 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 18 appearances. A strong showing over the remainder of this series should give him a good chance to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.