Marner scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Marner ended an 11-game goal drought when he scored at 7:02 of the second period. The winger had six helpers during that stretch, and he added another assist on Tomas Hertl's second goal in this contest. Marner is at five goals, 25 points, 45 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 25 appearances. After seven straight campaigns well above a point-per-game pace, his work in 2025-26 seems like a slight letdown, but he's still among the most talented playmakers in the NHL.