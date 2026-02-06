Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Pads lead with goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marner scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Marner has four goals and two assists during his active five-game point streak. For the season, the 28-year-old forward is up to 16 goals, 58 points, 115 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 57 appearances. He'll look to keep his scoring success going with Team Canada at the Olympics, where he'll be accompanied by Golden Knights teammates Shea Theodore and Mark Stone.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Goals in three straight games•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Deposits power-play tally•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Earns two points in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Crosses 50-point mark•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Two assists against former team•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Pots power-play tally•