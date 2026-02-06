Marner scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Marner has four goals and two assists during his active five-game point streak. For the season, the 28-year-old forward is up to 16 goals, 58 points, 115 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 57 appearances. He'll look to keep his scoring success going with Team Canada at the Olympics, where he'll be accompanied by Golden Knights teammates Shea Theodore and Mark Stone.