Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Plays hero in OT for Canada
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marner scored the overtime winner in Canada's 4-3 victory over Czechia in the Olympic men's hockey quarterfinals Wednesday.
It was the Vegas winger's first goal of the tournament, and it came in spectacular fashion -- Marner took a drop pass from Macklin Celebrini at his own blue line, built up a head of steam and split all three Czech skaters before flipped a backhand past Lukas Dostal. Marner is up to five points in four games for Canada during his first Olympics as the team heads into the semifinals.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Pads lead with goal•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Goals in three straight games•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Deposits power-play tally•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Earns two points in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Crosses 50-point mark•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Two assists against former team•