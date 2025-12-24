Marner scored twice on five shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Marner had a power-play goal in the first period and an even-strength tally in the third. The Golden Knights also had him at center for a second game in a row, but he won just one of seven faceoffs, so it seems like that experiment will end when the team's center depth is less burdened by injuries. Marner is at least helping to keep the offense afloat with three goals and six helpers over his last five games. He's up to nine goals, 38 points (11 on the power play), 67 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 35 appearances.