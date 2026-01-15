Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Pots power-play tally
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marner scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.
Marner has two goals and five assists over his last five outings. The 28-year-old put the Golden Knights ahead 2-1 at 12:07 of the third period, but Brandt Clarke would force overtime before Mark Stone won it for Vegas. Marner has 11 goals, 47 points (14 on the power play), 87 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 45 appearances in a top-six role this season.
