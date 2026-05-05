Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Scores, assists in Game 1 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marner scored an empty-net goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. He also added an assist and three shots on goal.
Marner has stepped up from a scoring perspective with three goals in his last two games, and the 29-year-old winger continues to be one of the most productive forwards for the Golden Knights so far in this playoff run. Marner has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his seven playoff appearances, tallying nine points (three goals, six assists), a plus-7 rating and 18 shots on goal so far.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Steps up with three points•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Tallies game-winner•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Starring role in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Hits 20-goal mark•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Manages two assists in win•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: One of each in Thursday's win•