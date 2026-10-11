Marner scored a goal on three shots and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Marner's tally was the overtime winner as he cashed in from the slot. The 29-year-old picked up his first multi-point effort of the season in the process. Marner has two goals, three assists, 18 shots on net, four blocked shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating over six appearances this season. He's firmly in a top-six role and should be capable of hovering around at least a point-per-game pace.