Marner logged two power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

Marner's goal drought is up to six games, but he has four assists in that span. The 28-year-old continues to be utilized at center even since Jack Eichel returned from a lower-body injury. Marner's overall skills are fine for a key role, but he's won just 42.3 percent of his faceoffs, so he's probably not a long-term fit down the middle. He's added nine goals, 33 assists, 76 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 41 appearances this season.