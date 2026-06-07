Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Takes over in Game 3

Marner posted a natural hat trick, one assist, 10 shots on goal, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Marner's natty hatty is the fastest hat trick in Stanley Cup Finals history, as he scored three times in a span of 6:10 to beat a 69-year-old record by Maurice "Rocket" Richard. Marner's four points in the second period also made him the first player to log that many points in a single frame in Stanley Cup Finals history. It's safe to say Marner has changed his playoff reputation this spring. He has seven points over three games in this series and a total of 10 goals, 18 helpers, 53 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-16 rating over 19 playoff outings.