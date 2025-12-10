Marner tallied a goal, distributed an assist, put five shots on net and served two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Marner struck the back of the net in the back half of the first period before he slid the primary helper on Pavel Dorofeyev's game-tying goal that sent the contest to overtime 14 seconds later. Marner's pair of points brings his season totals up to six goals, 23 assists and 53 shots on net through 29 games this season. After an up-and-down string of production throughout November, the 28-year-old winger has been extremely consistent as of late with eight points in his last seven outings. He's currently tied for ninth in assists across the NHL, and if he can stay healthy, Marner should have another elite season for fantasy purposes.