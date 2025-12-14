Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Three assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marner had three assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Marner remains a highly productive player for the Golden Knights, and he's cracked the scoresheet in seven of his last nine outings. Over that stretch, the 28-year-old winger has two goals and 11 assists. His elite playmaking ability has led him to record 26 assists in 31 games so far this season, tied for the 10th-best mark in the NHL.
