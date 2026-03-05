Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Three points in Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marner produced a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.
His third-period tally tied the game at 3-3 with less than four minutes left in regulation, and Marner then helped set up Tomas Hertl for the OT winner. It was Marner's first multi-point performance since Jan. 29, and in four games since the Olympic break he's collected a goal and four points.
