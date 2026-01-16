Marner notched two power-play assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Marner set up both of Pavel Dorofeyev's tallies in the contest. This was Marner's first matchup against the Maple Leafs since he left them in the offseason to become another franchise cornerstone in Vegas. He's rolling right now with two goals and seven assists over his last six outings, and he's at a total of 11 goals, 49 points (16 on the power play), 90 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 46 appearances. That puts him a bit behind the pace of three of his last four campaigns in Toronto, but he's still among the league's best playmakers.