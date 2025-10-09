Marner logged a pair of assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings.

Marner helped out on goals by linemates Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev during the third period. The 28-year-old Marner was also on the ice as the power play cashed in twice late in the second period. The playmaking winger is off to a positive start one game into his Vegas tenure, and he figures to be a massive performer with the team after coming over from Toronto in the offseason. Marner reached the 100-point mark (27 goals, 75 assists) for the first time in 2024-25 and will look to keep playing at that level for years to come.