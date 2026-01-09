Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Two more assists Thursday
Marner notched two assists in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
Marner helped out on both of Reilly Smith's tallies in this contest. The 28-year-old Marner has picked up four helpers over his last two games after going three outings without a point. The playmaking forward is up to nine goals, 35 assists, 77 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 42 appearances.
