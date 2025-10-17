Marner had two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Bruins.

This was Marner's third two-assist game of the campaign, though he's still looking for his first goal as a Golden Knight. The 28-year-old has supplied 11 shots on net, four hits and a plus-6 rating as well, and his second helper Thursday was his first power-play point of the campaign. Marner has been on the second line for a couple of games, but he gets plenty of ice time regardless of if he's centered by Jack Eichel or Tomas Hertl.