Marner scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Marner tallied in the first period and added a helper on a Shea Theodore goal in the second. This was Marner's 700th career regular-season game, and he's earned a total of 231 goals and 556 assists (787 points) so far. This was his third multi-point effort in a row, putting him at 10 goals, 46 points, 80 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 43 appearances in his first year in Vegas.