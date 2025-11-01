Marner recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Marner set up Tomas Hertl's power-play goal in the third period and also found the back of the net with a wrister at the 12:01 mark of that frame. Marner has been playing at a high level for the Golden Knights of late and has six multi-point efforts over his last eight games, tallying 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in that span.