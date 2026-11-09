Marner scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

Marner opened the scoring with a breakaway goal after intercepting a pass from Tage Thompson during Buffalo's second-period power play. He later set up Tomas Hertl's first goal, reaching 100 points with Vegas faster than any other player in franchise history. The winger's contributions across multiple situations reinforce his excellent fantasy value, particularly given his consistent playmaking and prominent offensive role. He has cracked the scoresheet in 14 of his 17 appearances this season, tallying 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in that span.