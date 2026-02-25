Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Won't play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marner won't participate in Wednesday's game in Los Angeles, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Marner didn't travel with the team to take a break after the Olympics. However, he might meet up with the Golden Knights in Washington ahead of Friday's game. Mark Stone and Shea Theodore are also resting after the Olympics. Their absences will coincide with Colton Sissons' (upper body) return. Kai Uchacz and Dylan Coghlan are also projected to draw into the lineup due to the resting stars.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Plays hero in OT for Canada•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Pads lead with goal•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Goals in three straight games•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Deposits power-play tally•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Earns two points in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Mitch Marner: Crosses 50-point mark•