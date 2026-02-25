Marner won't participate in Wednesday's game in Los Angeles, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Marner didn't travel with the team to take a break after the Olympics. However, he might meet up with the Golden Knights in Washington ahead of Friday's game. Mark Stone and Shea Theodore are also resting after the Olympics. Their absences will coincide with Colton Sissons' (upper body) return. Kai Uchacz and Dylan Coghlan are also projected to draw into the lineup due to the resting stars.