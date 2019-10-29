Schmidt (lower body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Schmidt has been sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury during Vegas' regular-season opener against the Sharks on Oct. 2, but he finally returned to practice Monday, which was the first indication that he was likely on the verge of rejoining the lineup. The 28-year-old blueliner, who picked up nine goals and 30 points in 61 games with the Golden Knights last campaign, should be back in action Thursday against Montreal.