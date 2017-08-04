Schmidt's arbitration ruling will be made Saturday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The former Capitals defenseman reportedly set his asking price at $2.75 million on a one-year deal. It's a bit strange to see a player who's recorded only 200 NHL games at the NHL level playing hardball with a brand new franchise, but Vegas is fittingly flush with cash -- it has $7.849 million in current space space, according to CapFriendly -- so an arbitrator will make an official ruling with the two sides $850,000 apart.

