Schmidt scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots and added a pair of hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Schmidt did a little bit of everything in the contest, with his goal giving the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead just 8:30 into the first period. He has a point in each of his two games since returning from a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old is a two-time 30-point earner, and his recent production suggests he has a good chance to reach that mark again if he stays healthy.