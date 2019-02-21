Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Buries equalizer in shootout loss
Schmidt scored his seventh goal of the year in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins.
Schmidt answered 27 seconds after Brad Marchand gave the Bruins a lead early in the third period. Schmidt is up to 22 points in 42 games this year while skating 22:17 a game as a top-pairing defender.
