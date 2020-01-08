Schmidt recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Schmidt provided the secondary helper on Reilly Smith's third-period tally. The 28-year-old blueliner has two goals and three helpers in his last seven games, bringing him to 18 points in 34 contests overall. He's added 67 shots and 69 blocks, which makes him a solid depth option in fantasy.