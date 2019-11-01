Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Churns out assist
Schmidt (lower body) produced an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Schmidt had the primary helped on fellow returnee Alex Tuch's goal in the first period. It was just the second game of the year for the defender, who was injured in the season opener. Schmidt has reached the 30-point threshold in each of the last two season, but he'll have an uphill battle after losing nearly a month of action.
