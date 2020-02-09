Schmidt recorded two assist, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Schmidt had the secondary helper on Jon Merrill's first-period tally and the third-period equalizer by Cody Eakin. It's the third multi-point effort in six games for the 28-year-old blueliner. He's at 26 points, 89 shots, 69 blocks and a plus-3 rating through 45 contests.