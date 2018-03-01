Schmidt is listed day-to-day ahead of Friday's matchup against the Senators.

The Knights didn't disclose the nature of Schmidt's injury, but he looks to be in danger of missing Friday's contest. The 26-year-old break-out blueliner has racked up an impressive 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) over 63 games this season thanks to a boost in ice time and his inclusion on the power play. His absence Friday would force Vegas to shuffle the pairings and first power-play unit, but official word on his status likely won't drop until game day.