Schmidt had an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 3.

Schmidt snagged his third helper of the postseason on Patrick Brown's second-period tally. He's added a goal, a plus-3 rating and 19 shots through six playoff games. Schmidt sees heavy minutes as part of the Golden Knights' top four on the blue line, and he's returned decent offense.

More News