Schmidt had an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 3.

Schmidt snagged his third helper of the postseason on Patrick Brown's second-period tally. He's added a goal, a plus-3 rating and 19 shots through six playoff games. Schmidt sees heavy minutes as part of the Golden Knights' top four on the blue line, and he's returned decent offense.