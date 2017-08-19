Schmidt sustained an ankle injury that prevented him from attending a street hockey clinic in Montana on Friday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

While the expansion Golden Knights would have little reason to press one of their more established players into a promotional event, it's discouraging that he's dealing with an injury in the first place. He'll reportedly be reevaluated in "a week or so," but this doesn't bode well for Schmidt's fantasy prospects after he took the nascent franchise to arbitration with his award set at two years and $4.45 million. Last year, he compiled 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) over 60 games with the Capitals.