Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Dealing with ankle injury
Schmidt sustained an ankle injury that prevented him from attending a street hockey clinic in Montana on Friday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
While the expansion Golden Knights would have little reason to press one of their more established players into a promotional event, it's discouraging that he's dealing with an injury in the first place. He'll reportedly be reevaluated in "a week or so," but this doesn't bode well for Schmidt's fantasy prospects after he took the nascent franchise to arbitration with his award set at two years and $4.45 million. Last year, he compiled 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) over 60 games with the Capitals.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Secures new deal via arbitration•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Arbitration ruling scheduled for Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Could avoid arbitration•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Files for arbitration•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Packing bags for Vegas•
-
Capitals' Nate Schmidt: Can be picked by Vegas•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...
-
Busts: New Knight Fleury tops list
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the face of the new Legas Golden Knights, but he also doesn't figure...