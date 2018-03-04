Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Deemed unfit to play Sunday
Schmidt (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Devils, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Schmidt didn't fly to New Jersey with the squad to begin the five-game road trip that concludes Mar. 12 in Philly. This will be the second straight game he misses, and the 26-year-old blueliner has five goals and 30 points through 63 games this season. Brad Hunt is expected to continue to fill in his place.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Ruled out Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Considered day-to-day•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Two points in Saturday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Logging big minutes•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Records two assists in win over Preds•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Records assist•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...