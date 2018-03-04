Schmidt (undisclosed) won't play Sunday against the Devils, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Schmidt didn't fly to New Jersey with the squad to begin the five-game road trip that concludes Mar. 12 in Philly. This will be the second straight game he misses, and the 26-year-old blueliner has five goals and 30 points through 63 games this season. Brad Hunt is expected to continue to fill in his place.