Schmidt tallied his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Schmidt's goal was rather fluky, as he turned away from the net in an attempt to find a teammate in close, only for the puck to bounce off opposing forward Pierre Luc-Dubois and fall into the cage. Still, it all counts the same, and now the special-teams defenseman has tied his career-high mark in goals.