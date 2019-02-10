Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Delivers fortuitous goal
Schmidt tallied his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Schmidt's goal was rather fluky, as he turned away from the net in an attempt to find a teammate in close, only for the puck to bounce off opposing forward Pierre Luc-Dubois and fall into the cage. Still, it all counts the same, and now the special-teams defenseman has tied his career-high mark in goals.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Opens scoring vs. Ducks•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Rakes in helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Sticks it to former team•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Held in check offensively in return•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Will return to lineup Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt: Fully serves suspension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...